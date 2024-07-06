Gadkari Inaugurates India's Largest Medical Equipment Manufacturing Unit by HORIBA in Nagpur

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road and Transport, has inaugurated one of India's largest medical equipment and haematology reagent manufacturing units by HORIBA India in Butibori, Nagpur. This facility, a significant boost to the Make in India initiative, represents HORIBA Group's third manufacturing unit in the country.

'The futuristic vision with a futuristic technology, India is the fastest growing economy in the World, and that is the reason whatever new technology is available in the world, we want to take it to India. India is appropriate land for development, the trained manpower and young talent is available here,' said Gadkari during the inauguration. With an investment of Rs 200 crore, the Nagpur facility aims to serve over 30,000 diagnostic labs and hospitals across India.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, attended the event and highlighted the medical devices sector's rapid growth. 'India, once a net importer of medical devices, is now a significant exporter, with the sector's exports nearing USD 10 billion annually and growing around 10 per cent. India is also emerging as a prime medical tourism destination,' Fadnavis said.

The new facility in Nagpur spans 50,000 square meters and includes production units for blood diagnostics, clinical chemistry equipment, and medical consumables. It also houses the HORIBA India Technical Institute, offering biomedical learning programs in partnership with Nagpur University, and the HORIBA Experience Zone to showcase a range of healthcare equipment.

In addition, the facility features an international training center and a central warehouse. Currently employing 100 people, the workforce is expected to nearly double within five years. The company aims for 50 per cent localization initially, with future plans for 80-90 per cent localization of products to serve as an export hub to neighbouring countries.

'The facility will play a crucial role in reducing turnaround time and minimizing costs by promoting local production, thus supporting the Government's Make in India and Self-Reliance initiatives. It aims to evolve into a one-stop solution for the Bio & Healthcare segment, with plans to expand into the Materials & Semiconductor and Energy & Environment sectors,' said Jai Hakhu, Board of Directors, HORIBA Ltd., Japan, and Chairman, HORIBA India. (ANI)

