Starmer Scraps Rwanda Deportation Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that his government will abandon the previous administration's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. Starmer criticized the scheme as ineffective and declared it dead before any flights occurred.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday confirmed that his newly formed government will not pursue the policy of deporting asylum seekers arriving in small boats to Rwanda, effectively ending the scheme before it even started.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it began. It has never served as a deterrent to small boat crossings," Starmer stated during a press conference.

"I am not prepared to continue with gimmicks that fail to act as a deterrent," he added.

