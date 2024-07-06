Starmer Scraps Rwanda Deportation Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday confirmed that his newly formed government will not pursue the policy of deporting asylum seekers arriving in small boats to Rwanda, effectively ending the scheme before it even started.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it began. It has never served as a deterrent to small boat crossings," Starmer stated during a press conference.

"I am not prepared to continue with gimmicks that fail to act as a deterrent," he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)