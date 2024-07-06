Left Menu

Vedanta Commits to Odisha's Growth: Anil Agarwal Meets Chief Minister

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss development projects in the state. Agarwal emphasized the company's dedication to Odisha's progress, highlighting the state's pivotal role in Vedanta's success and the significant investments made by the conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:47 IST
Vedanta Commits to Odisha's Growth: Anil Agarwal Meets Chief Minister
Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday to discuss development projects in the state.

Agarwal reiterated Vedanta Group's unwavering commitment to Odisha's progress, the company stated.

The discussion aimed at identifying new collaboration areas to accelerate Odisha's industrial and socio-economic development.

Expressing confidence in the new government's vision, Agarwal highlighted Odisha's remarkable growth as a testament to its people's hard work and dedication.

He affirmed the crucial role of the state in Vedanta's success and the company's dedication to sustainable and inclusive development.

Agarwal's meeting with Majhi-Ji was described as highly productive, with discussions on a shared vision for Odisha's growth. Under Majhi's leadership, this longstanding partnership is expected to thrive, propelling the state to greater heights.

Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, creating over 1 lakh jobs, marking its largest investment globally.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024