Vedanta Commits to Odisha's Growth: Anil Agarwal Meets Chief Minister

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday to discuss development projects in the state.

Agarwal reiterated Vedanta Group's unwavering commitment to Odisha's progress, the company stated.

The discussion aimed at identifying new collaboration areas to accelerate Odisha's industrial and socio-economic development.

Expressing confidence in the new government's vision, Agarwal highlighted Odisha's remarkable growth as a testament to its people's hard work and dedication.

He affirmed the crucial role of the state in Vedanta's success and the company's dedication to sustainable and inclusive development.

Agarwal's meeting with Majhi-Ji was described as highly productive, with discussions on a shared vision for Odisha's growth. Under Majhi's leadership, this longstanding partnership is expected to thrive, propelling the state to greater heights.

Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, creating over 1 lakh jobs, marking its largest investment globally.

