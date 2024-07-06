Left Menu

Vedanta Group's Commitment to Odisha: Anil Agarwal's Strategic Meeting with CM Majhi

Vedanta Group's Chairman, Anil Agarwal, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss new collaborative efforts aimed at accelerating the state's industrial and socio-economic transformation. Vedanta reaffirms its commitment to Odisha with over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments, creating significant job opportunities and fostering local prosperity.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday to discuss new collaborative avenues aimed at speeding up the state's industrial development.

During the meeting, Agarwal emphasized the group's dedication to the state's progress. Vedanta's statement highlighted the focus on new collaboration areas to enhance Odisha's transformative journey and socio-economic growth.

'My meeting with Majhi Ji was highly productive, and we shared a vision for Odisha's growth. Under his leadership, our partnership will continue to drive the state to greater heights,' Agarwal said. The conglomerate has invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha, the highest globally.

These investments include the world's largest aluminium smelter plant in Jharsuguda and a premier alumina refinery in Kalahandi, which have created over one lakh jobs and integrated local communities into the economic mainstream.

In a previous visit in 2022, Agarwal announced additional investments of Rs 25,000 crore to expand Vedanta's aluminium, ferrochrome, and mining operations in Odisha.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

