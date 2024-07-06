Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reflects on RBI Setback and Future Ambitions for Paytm

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reflected on his learnings following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) actions on Paytm Payments Bank. Speaking at the 7th JIIF Foundation day, Sharma admitted that while the RBI's scrutiny was an emotional setback on a personal level, it served as a profound professional lesson on better fulfilling responsibilities.

Sharma candidly acknowledged, 'At a professional level, I would say we should have done better, there are no secrets about it. We had responsibilities which we should have fulfilled much better.' He described the experience as similar to a 'daughter who is a school topper meeting with an accident,' signifying personal emotional impacts.

Despite challenges, Sharma's ambition remains unshaken. He aims to build a USD 100-billion company and for the Paytm brand to be globally recognized. He drew parallels between taking a company public and marriage, indicating the increased responsibility that comes with listing. Sharma emphasized that fundamentals and business dynamics remain his focal points, and he remains confident that the stock market will eventually understand Paytm's value.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)