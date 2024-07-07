Left Menu

FSSAI Mandates Bold Nutritional Labels to Empower Consumers

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has approved an amendment to display bold nutritional information on packaged food labels. This decision aims to empower consumers and combat rising Non-Communicable Diseases. The amendment will be open for public suggestions and objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:54 IST
FSSAI Mandates Bold Nutritional Labels to Empower Consumers
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to empower consumers with better nutritional information, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal requiring key nutritional details to be displayed prominently on packaged food labels. According to a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these details must include total sugar, salt, and saturated fat content, all presented in bold letters and a relatively increased font size.

The decision, aimed at amending the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, was taken during the 44th meeting chaired by Apurva Chandra, Chairperson of FSSAI. The draft notification for this amendment will be available for public comment, inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

Beyond helping consumers make healthier choices, the amendment contributes to combating the rise of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and promoting public health. According to the Ministry, this initiative aligns with global efforts to prioritize clear and distinguishable labelling standards. FSSAI has also been proactive in issuing advisories to prevent false and misleading claims by Food Business Operators (FBOs), ensuring only accurate information is conveyed to the public.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024