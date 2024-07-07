FSSAI Mandates Bold Nutritional Labels to Empower Consumers

In a bid to empower consumers with better nutritional information, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal requiring key nutritional details to be displayed prominently on packaged food labels. According to a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these details must include total sugar, salt, and saturated fat content, all presented in bold letters and a relatively increased font size.

The decision, aimed at amending the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, was taken during the 44th meeting chaired by Apurva Chandra, Chairperson of FSSAI. The draft notification for this amendment will be available for public comment, inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

Beyond helping consumers make healthier choices, the amendment contributes to combating the rise of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and promoting public health. According to the Ministry, this initiative aligns with global efforts to prioritize clear and distinguishable labelling standards. FSSAI has also been proactive in issuing advisories to prevent false and misleading claims by Food Business Operators (FBOs), ensuring only accurate information is conveyed to the public.

