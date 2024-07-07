Air India Unveils First A320 Neo in New Livery

Air India, under the ownership of Tata Group, has introduced its first narrow-body aircraft sporting a new livery. The A320 Neo, registered as VT-RTN, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after departing from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, on Sunday. The company heralded this addition as a pivotal milestone in its ongoing transformation.

This new aircraft boasts a three-class configuration, including luxurious business class seats, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 comfortable economy class seats. This also marks the first time Air India is offering premium economy on its narrow-body jets. The A320 Neo is scheduled to enter service in August 2024, mainly operating on domestic short-haul routes.

Air India currently operates three A320 Neos with three-class configurations in its previous livery on its domestic routes. The airline plans to enhance passenger experience by deploying newly upgraded and refurbished aircraft across its fleet starting early next year. Founded by J.R.D. Tata, Air India has a storied history in aviation, with its first flight on October 15, 1932. It has since expanded its network domestically and internationally, reaching major cities across the globe.

Following 69 years of government ownership, Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, returned to Tata Group in January 2022. The airline is undergoing a five-year transformation under the Vihaan.AI roadmap, aiming to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart. The initial 'Taxi' phase, focusing on fundamental improvements such as reactivating grounded aircraft, hiring additional staff, upgrading technology, and enhancing customer services, recently concluded.

Air India is also a member of Star Alliance, the world's largest airline consortium, ensuring extensive global connectivity for its passengers. (ANI)

