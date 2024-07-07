Swift Action to Restore Kishtwar-Paddar Road Amid Landslide Crisis

Local authorities have intensified efforts to restore the Kishtwar-Paddar road, severely impacted by a massive landslide on June 30 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The road blockage halted vehicular movement and disrupted essential supplies to the Paddar sub-division.

The alternative supply route from Himachal Pradesh remains functional. However, a recent flash flood washed away the Singhrah bridge, causing additional disruptions in the Sohal area. Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, along with General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) officials, visited the landslide site to oversee the bridge's repair efforts.

Yadav assured that light vehicles have resumed the supply chain from Himachal Pradesh, and additional excavators from hydroelectric projects are working round the clock to clear the road. The repair work is expected to be completed in 2-3 days, and the public is urged to remain patient until road connectivity is fully restored.

