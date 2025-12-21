Silent Voices Break Chains: Unveiling a Predator’s 16-Year Exploitation

A troubling pattern of abuse and blackmail has come to light after a deaf and mute woman in Mumbai revisited a past trauma of sexual assault from 16 years ago. Her bravery in speaking out has revealed a series of crimes perpetrated by a serial predator.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Pawar, was arrested on December 13 following the survivor's courageous disclosure during a video call with friends. Her revelation was prompted by a suicide attempt of another woman allegedly victimized by Pawar.

The survivor, aided by her husband and community activists, reported to the police the harrowing details of her assault. The arrest opened an investigation, uncovering that Pawar had blackmailed multiple women using recorded videos of the assaults. Currently in custody, Pawar faces charges for seven known cases of abuse, though the number may exceed 24 victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)