Silent Voices Break Chains: Unveiling a Predator’s 16-Year Exploitation

A deaf and mute woman's complaint against a serial predator exposes years of abuse and blackmail. The accused, arrested in Mumbai, allegedly assaulted and blackmailed several women from the community over 16 years. The survivor, with her friends' support, bravely reported the offender's crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling pattern of abuse and blackmail has come to light after a deaf and mute woman in Mumbai revisited a past trauma of sexual assault from 16 years ago. Her bravery in speaking out has revealed a series of crimes perpetrated by a serial predator.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Pawar, was arrested on December 13 following the survivor's courageous disclosure during a video call with friends. Her revelation was prompted by a suicide attempt of another woman allegedly victimized by Pawar.

The survivor, aided by her husband and community activists, reported to the police the harrowing details of her assault. The arrest opened an investigation, uncovering that Pawar had blackmailed multiple women using recorded videos of the assaults. Currently in custody, Pawar faces charges for seven known cases of abuse, though the number may exceed 24 victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

