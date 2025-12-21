Bhopal Metro Launch Stirs Political Credit Debate

The inauguration of Bhopal's metro rail service became a focal point of political tension as Vishwas Sarang, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, accused the Congress of unfairly taking credit for the development. The comments were made during a press conference, highlighting ongoing political rivalries.

The metro rail service, launched by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, features a 'priority corridor' as part of the city's Orange Line, with the ceremony taking place at Subhash Nagar station.

With an investment of Rs 2,225 crore, this 7-kilometer corridor boasts eight elevated stations. It is part of a broader Rs 10,033 crore project designed to serve around 3,000 passengers daily, indicating significant urban development under the BJP's rule since 2003, interrupted briefly by Congress leadership.