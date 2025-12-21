Left Menu

Bhopal Metro Launch Stirs Political Credit Debate

The inaugural of Bhopal's metro rail service sparked a political row as Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang criticized the Congress for claiming undue credit. The priority corridor, spanning seven kilometers and costing Rs 2,225 crore, highlights the BJP's longstanding governance amid Congress's brief rule interruption.

Updated: 21-12-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of Bhopal's metro rail service became a focal point of political tension as Vishwas Sarang, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, accused the Congress of unfairly taking credit for the development. The comments were made during a press conference, highlighting ongoing political rivalries.

The metro rail service, launched by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, features a 'priority corridor' as part of the city's Orange Line, with the ceremony taking place at Subhash Nagar station.

With an investment of Rs 2,225 crore, this 7-kilometer corridor boasts eight elevated stations. It is part of a broader Rs 10,033 crore project designed to serve around 3,000 passengers daily, indicating significant urban development under the BJP's rule since 2003, interrupted briefly by Congress leadership.

