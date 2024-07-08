L&T Secures Mega Renewable Energy Project in Middle East

The Renewable energy arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has clinched a major energy project in the Middle East, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday. The project involves building two Gigawatt Scale Solar PV plants with a key developer in the region.

These solar plants will have a combined capacity of 3.5 GW (Gigawatt). The orders also encompass grid interconnections, including pooling substations and overhead transmission lines. Engineering and initial construction work for the project is slated to commence shortly.

Last month, the company announced securing a solar-cum-storage plant project in India. With the addition of these new mega orders from the Middle East, L&T's renewables portfolio is expected to reach 22 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) in cumulative capacity, comprising both solar and wind projects. 'The successive order wins stand as a testament to our engineering and project management capabilities,' noted T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive VP (Utilities) - L&T.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. 'The Middle East is leading in sustainable energy infrastructure. These orders are valuable additions to our green portfolio as we envision the future with next-generation technologies,' said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T.

Shares of the company stood at Rs 3602.45 on Monday at the time of the report filing. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)