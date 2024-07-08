Government Portal Resolves Over 69,000 Public Grievances in Two Weeks

The central government portal for public grievances has successfully resolved 69,166 issues during the first 15 days of June, according to a Monday announcement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the list of resolved complaints for the first half of June 2024.

Of the 135,642 grievances received, 69,074 have been addressed, while 66,568 are still pending. The top five Ministries/Departments in grievance redressal were the Department of Rural Development (21,614 grievances), the Ministry of Labour and Employment (7,324 grievances), the Department of Financial Services - Banking Division (6,206 grievances), the Central Board of Direct Taxes - Income Tax (2,890 grievances), and the Ministry of Railways - Railway Board (2,296 grievances).

To raise public awareness, the department also shared five success stories of citizens using the CPGRAMS portal. These stories, highlighting resolutions in areas like pensions, disability cards, and tax refunds, will be released weekly. One success involved Rakesh Garg, who received a tax refund of Rs. 3,65,365 after his grievance was resolved. Another case saw Vidyadhar Singh receiving Rs. 30,806 in arrears for One Rank One Pension-II. Additional success stories include SPR Shoav Ahmed, who received Rs. 1,03,412 in arrears, Lovejit Singh's refund of Rs. 27,411 from incorrect disability pension deductions, and Om Prakash Sharma, who gained refunds totaling Rs. 72,489 for different assessment years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)