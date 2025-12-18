Government Efforts Strengthen Public Grievance Redressal System

This year, the Rajya Sabha was informed that more than 21 lakh public grievances were filed against government departments. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reported 21,17,346 grievances were addressed as of December 9.

The government has implemented a 10-step reforms strategy under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) to quickly manage grievances. These reforms include a reduction in redressal timelines from 30 to 21 days, as well as new comprehensive guidelines.

Pending grievances are prevalent across ministries, notably the Ministry of Labour and Employment with 11,832 unresolved issues. Other departments with significant pending grievances include the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the Department of Financial Services.

