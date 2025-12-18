Left Menu

Government Efforts Strengthen Public Grievance Redressal System

This year, over 21 lakh public grievances were filed against government departments. The government has enhanced grievance resolution via the CPGRAMS and issued new guidelines reducing resolution timelines to 21 days. Various ministries have pending grievances, with the Ministry of Labour and Employment having the most.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:44 IST
Government Efforts Strengthen Public Grievance Redressal System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This year, the Rajya Sabha was informed that more than 21 lakh public grievances were filed against government departments. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reported 21,17,346 grievances were addressed as of December 9.

The government has implemented a 10-step reforms strategy under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) to quickly manage grievances. These reforms include a reduction in redressal timelines from 30 to 21 days, as well as new comprehensive guidelines.

Pending grievances are prevalent across ministries, notably the Ministry of Labour and Employment with 11,832 unresolved issues. Other departments with significant pending grievances include the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the Department of Financial Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025