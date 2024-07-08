Left Menu

Skoda's Strategic Expansion in the Indian Automobile Market

Czech carmaker Skoda plans to bolster its presence in India by introducing several new models, including the latest version of its premium SUV Kodiaq, a sub-4 meter compact SUV, and re-introducing the premium sedan Octavia. The company also aims to begin sales of CBUs and introduce battery-electric models.

Skoda, the Czech automobile manufacturer, is set to enhance its footprint in India with a slew of new model launches. The latest version of its premium SUV Kodiaq will soon be introduced, along with a sub-4 meter compact SUV expected to enter the market early next year.

The brand already has a presence with its mid-sized SUV, Kushaq, and plans to re-introduce the premium sedan, Octavia, later this year. 'Octavia is on our radar to be brought back to the Indian market,' said Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba in an interaction with PTI.

Janeba mentioned that the test mules of the new Kodiaq are likely to reach India by the end of this year and the model could be launched by the following year. Skoda is also planning to begin sales of completely built units (CBUs) and initiate local assembly for certain models by next year. Additionally, the automaker, part of the Volkswagen Group, is set to introduce battery-electric models to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles.

