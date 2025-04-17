Left Menu

Skoda Kodiaq Marks 25 Years in India with Luxurious Redesign

Celebrating 25 years in India, Skoda Auto launches the next-gen Kodiaq luxury 4x4. This model, offering enhanced features and refined design, underscores Skoda's legacy, blending luxury, advanced technology, and versatile SUV capabilities. The Kodiaq, assembled in India, underlines the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:59 IST
Skoda Kodiaq (IMage/Skoda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Skoda Auto India commemorates its 25th anniversary with the launch of its latest Kodiaq luxury 4x4, marking a fusion of tradition and innovation. This new incarnation of the Kodiaq, with advanced features and striking design elements, showcases Skoda's enduring commitment to excellence.

The 2025 launch of the Kodiaq aligns with Skoda's ongoing premium portfolio expansion in India. This second-generation model is celebrated for its blend of luxury, road versatility, and technological advancements like the 32.77-cm infotainment system and ergonomic enhancements, including pneumatic massage functions for enhanced passenger comfort.

Assembled in India, this luxurious three-row SUV embodies Skoda's dedication to superior engineering and design. With options like the Sportline and the elegant Selection L&K trims, and available in a spectrum of colors, the Kodiaq stands as a testament to Skoda's strategic product expansion plan and its continued legacy in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

