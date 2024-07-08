Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Russian Missile Hits Children's Hospital

Svitlana Kravchenko rushed to shield her infant son moments after a Russian missile struck a Kyiv hospital. The two-month-old was among those at Ukraine's largest children's hospital hit in a barrage of missiles that killed 29 and injured dozens.

Rescuers continued combing through the wreckage on Monday. President Zelenskiy reported over 40 missiles targeted key infrastructure across various cities. The Russian defence ministry confirmed strikes on defence industry targets and aviation bases.

Doctor Yevheniia Rokhvarg described a powerful explosion at the hospital that left 16 wounded. Despite the destruction, locals flocked to assist. Kravchenko's family, though shaken, suffered only minor injuries, symbolizing the resilience amid the ongoing conflict.

