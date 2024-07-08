Satluj Group of Schools Hosts Monumental SPSMUN 2024 in Panchkula

Satluj Group of Schools held the first Satluj Public School Model United Nations (SPSMUN) 2024 from July 5 to 7 at their Sector 4 campus in Panchkula, Haryana. The landmark event saw participation from more than 3000 students spanning grades 6 to 12, representing top schools across the Tricity.

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of Satluj Group of Schools, highlighted the significance of the event, emphasizing its role in honing students' public speaking, critical thinking, and diplomatic skills. 'This conference stands as one of the largest Model United Nations events in the region, offering a valuable platform for our future leaders to excel,' Serai stated. 'Your participation is more than an academic exercise; it is a step towards a better world,' he added.

Participants simulated the workings of the United Nations, acting as country delegates debating global issues. Schools like Vivek High School Chandigarh and St. John's High School showcased exceptional performance in deliberations on topics from the WHO and UNICEF to the UN Security Council. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, and awards such as Best Delegate and High Commendation were handed out. The MUN was guided by an experienced executive board, and supported by the School Management Members and prominent figures from the Satluj Group.

