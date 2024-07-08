Left Menu

Satluj Group of Schools Hosts Monumental SPSMUN 2024 in Panchkula

Satluj Group of Schools organized the inaugural Satluj Public School Model United Nations (SPSMUN) 2024, with over 3000 students from various prestigious schools participating. The three-day event featured debates on critical global issues and saw intense competition among students, fostering skills in public speaking and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:12 IST
Day 3 and Closing Ceremony of Satluj Public School Model United Nations (SPSMUN) 2024: Managing Director Reekrit Serai Appreciating the Student Secretariat for their Commendable Efforts. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Satluj Group of Schools held the first Satluj Public School Model United Nations (SPSMUN) 2024 from July 5 to 7 at their Sector 4 campus in Panchkula, Haryana. The landmark event saw participation from more than 3000 students spanning grades 6 to 12, representing top schools across the Tricity.

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of Satluj Group of Schools, highlighted the significance of the event, emphasizing its role in honing students' public speaking, critical thinking, and diplomatic skills. 'This conference stands as one of the largest Model United Nations events in the region, offering a valuable platform for our future leaders to excel,' Serai stated. 'Your participation is more than an academic exercise; it is a step towards a better world,' he added.

Participants simulated the workings of the United Nations, acting as country delegates debating global issues. Schools like Vivek High School Chandigarh and St. John's High School showcased exceptional performance in deliberations on topics from the WHO and UNICEF to the UN Security Council. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, and awards such as Best Delegate and High Commendation were handed out. The MUN was guided by an experienced executive board, and supported by the School Management Members and prominent figures from the Satluj Group.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

