Prime Minister Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs: A Historical Reflection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation during a visit to the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. With a floral tribute and a gallery tour, Modi honored the 860 lives lost during the movement against illegal immigration which ended in 1985.

At the memorial, Modi garlanded Khargeswar Talukdar's bust, recognizing him as the first martyr of the Assam Agitation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other officials accompanied Modi, reflecting on the historical hardships during the Congress regime and celebrating Assam's current development trajectory under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The memorial, built at Rs 170 crore, encompasses a gallery and other facilities that highlight the Assam Agitation's history, culminating in the 1985 Assam Accord. Illegal immigration remains a pivotal issue in Assam's political discourse, making Modi's gesture symbolically significant.

