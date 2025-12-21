Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs: A Historical Reflection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. In remembrance of the 860 martyrs, Modi explored the memorial, highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the movement. The visit emphasized development under Modi's leadership in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:49 IST
Prime Minister Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs: A Historical Reflection
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation during a visit to the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. With a floral tribute and a gallery tour, Modi honored the 860 lives lost during the movement against illegal immigration which ended in 1985.

At the memorial, Modi garlanded Khargeswar Talukdar's bust, recognizing him as the first martyr of the Assam Agitation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other officials accompanied Modi, reflecting on the historical hardships during the Congress regime and celebrating Assam's current development trajectory under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The memorial, built at Rs 170 crore, encompasses a gallery and other facilities that highlight the Assam Agitation's history, culminating in the 1985 Assam Accord. Illegal immigration remains a pivotal issue in Assam's political discourse, making Modi's gesture symbolically significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025