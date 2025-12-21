Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Enter Ukrainian Village

Russian troops crossed into the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, capturing approximately 50 residents from the village of Hrabovske. Most captured individuals were elderly. Ukraine has urged remaining residents to evacuate. Reports remain unverified as Russia has not commented.

  • Ukraine

In a concerning development, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine's Sumy region over the weekend, reportedly capturing around 50 residents from the border village of Hrabovske.

According to Ukrainian media, the captured individuals were mostly elderly, though these claims have yet to be independently verified by news agency Reuters.

In recent months, Russia has fortified its presence in various Sumy villages amid continued shelling. Authorities like Oleh Hryhorov have urged residents of border areas to adhere to evacuation advisories while awaiting further updates.

