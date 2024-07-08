Left Menu

Hong Kong to Regulate Ride-Hailing Services Amidst Industry Pushback

Hong Kong government plans to regulate online car-hailing platforms like Uber through licensing and tougher penalties for illegal services. The proposal aims to address the taxi industry's concerns and improve taxi service quality. Authorities aim to finalize legislative details by 2025, with lawmakers set to discuss the proposal on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:41 IST
Hong Kong to Regulate Ride-Hailing Services Amidst Industry Pushback
AI Generated Representative Image

The Hong Kong government is set to regulate online car-hailing platforms through licensing and tougher penalties on illegal ride services, affecting tech giants like Uber.

Transport officials submitted a proposal to the legislature, requesting further study and assessment of requirements, including obtaining licenses and the number of vehicles allowed on online platforms, aiming for completion by 2025.

The local taxi industry has consistently viewed platforms like Uber as a business threat. In Hong Kong, providing paid services without a private vehicle permit is illegal; police have previously arrested and fined Uber drivers operating without permits. Uber remains popular due to resident dissatisfaction with taxi services.

The government document seeks a "win-win" for the transport industry and passengers through improved service quality and licensing. Further measures include impounding vehicles and suspending licenses for unauthorized services. Uber supports regulation but warns that license caps could hurt drivers relying on flexible earnings. Lawmakers will discuss the proposals on Friday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024