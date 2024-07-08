Bus Accident in Panchkula Injures 50 Schoolchildren

An overcrowded Haryana Roadways mini bus, mostly carrying schoolchildren, overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday, injuring 50 passengers, officials said.

Most passengers sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital later in the evening, according to officials. Only nine remain hospitalized.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg confirmed that most of those injured were children, some of whom experienced shock and minor injuries. Aseem Goel, Haryana's Minister of State for Transport, visited the hospital and announced a five-member inquiry committee to investigate. The driver remains at large.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)