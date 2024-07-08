Left Menu

Bus Accident in Panchkula Injures 50 Schoolchildren

An overcrowded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore, injuring 50 passengers, mostly schoolchildren. Most sustained minor injuries and have been discharged. The bus driver is currently on the run. A five-member inquiry panel will submit a report within a week. Additional buses will be provided to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:27 IST
Bus Accident in Panchkula Injures 50 Schoolchildren
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An overcrowded Haryana Roadways mini bus, mostly carrying schoolchildren, overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday, injuring 50 passengers, officials said.

Most passengers sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital later in the evening, according to officials. Only nine remain hospitalized.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg confirmed that most of those injured were children, some of whom experienced shock and minor injuries. Aseem Goel, Haryana's Minister of State for Transport, visited the hospital and announced a five-member inquiry committee to investigate. The driver remains at large.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024