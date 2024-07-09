Left Menu

Sati Poly Plast Limited Announces IPO to Raise ₹17.36 Cr

Sati Poly Plast Limited, a manufacturer of flexible packaging materials, has filed a Red Herring Prospectus with NSE Emerge for its IPO, aiming to raise ₹17.36 Cr. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The IPO will be open from 12-16 July, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:16 IST
Sati Poly Plast Limited Announces IPO to Raise ₹17.36 Cr
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra, India) - Sati Poly Plast Limited, an ISO Certified company specializing in flexible packaging materials, has announced its Initial Public Offer (IPO). Scheduled from July 12 to July 16, 2024, the IPO aims to raise ₹17.36 Cr. The funds will support working capital needs and corporate purposes.

The company plans to issue 13,35,000 fresh equity shares, with a price band ranging from Rs.123 to Rs.130 per share. Categories include QIB Quota, HNI Quota, and Retail Quota. Sati Poly Plast has been in the manufacturing sector since 2017, operating two units in Noida with a total installed capacity of 1080 tonnes per month.

Focused on innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, Sati Poly Plast serves various industries including food and beverage. The company has partnered with prominent brands like Pidilite and Adani Wilmar. Financially, the firm noted revenue of Rs. 179.35 Cr. and net profit of Rs. 3.28 Cr. in FY 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024