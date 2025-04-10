Trump Strikes Again: Unleashing the Flow of Showerheads

In a move that rekindles past regulatory debates, former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to relax water conservation standards on household appliances, including showerheads. The action marks a reversal of energy-efficiency measures enacted by the Obama and Biden administrations.

Trump, known for his complaints about modern showerheads hindering his grooming routine, argues that current restrictions create inconvenience without offering significant utility savings, claiming it forces users to extend the time spent in showers and waste water. His order tasks Energy Secretary Chris Wright with dismantling these 'bureaucratic' rules.

Critics, including energy conservation advocates, contend that the existing standards vitalize efforts to cut utility costs and preserve the environment. While Trump's previous attempts yielded minimal impact on manufacturing trends, the new directive is a clear nod to his commitment to deregulate wherever possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)