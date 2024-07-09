Left Menu

Government May Ease MSME Payment Rules in Upcoming Budget

The government may relax the rule requiring payments to MSMEs within 45 days to prevent large corporations from sourcing elsewhere. This change, under consideration for the upcoming Budget on July 23, aims to address concerns over Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act. MSMEs fear losing clients due to this provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:12 IST
Government May Ease MSME Payment Rules in Upcoming Budget
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government may soon relax the requirement for making payments to MSMEs within 45 days of purchasing goods and services. This move aims to prevent large corporations from turning to alternative suppliers, sources revealed.

An announcement is expected in the Budget likely to be presented on July 23. The government is currently reviewing suggestions by MSMEs for amendments to Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act.

Last year's Budget introduced a clause under Section 43B to address delayed payments to MSMEs. However, MSMEs now fear losing business to non-MSME suppliers due to this provision.

The Finance Minister indicated any changes would be addressed in the upcoming full Budget in July, based on MSME representations. The MSME sector significantly contributes to the economy, making up 30% of GDP and accounting for 45.56% of total exports.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024