Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India

The capture of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium on April 12 has been lauded as a significant diplomatic achievement for India. Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh emphasized the roles of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in orchestrating this breakthrough.

Choksi's arrest is a testament to India's increasing global influence, as noted by Singh in a statement to ANI, wherein he acknowledged the efforts of the Belgian authorities. 'This marks a new era for India, where those who wrong the nation are no longer unreachable,' Singh stated firmly.

Extradition experts anticipate Choksi's return to India soon to face charges of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore, in collaboration with his nephew Nirav Modi. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice has confirmed that India's extradition request is underway, underscoring the seriousness of efforts to bring him back.

(With inputs from agencies.)