Allahabad High Court to Deliberate on Gyanvapi Case Amidst Long-standing Controversy
The Allahabad High Court is set to hear the Gyanvapi case, focusing on the ASI survey of the mosque's Wazukhana. This legal battle stems from a dispute over a structure identified as a 'shivling' by the Hindu side but claimed to be a fountain by the Muslim side.
The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear the contentious Gyanvapi case, where the focal issue is the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) examination of the Wazukhana area in the mosque's grounds. This segment of the court proceedings follows the Supreme Court's decision to seal the area due to the dispute surrounding the structure found there.
The Hindu claim, arguing that a 'shivling' was discovered within the premises, stands opposed by the Muslim assertion that it is merely a water fountain. This divergence of belief was highlighted when the Hindu party escalated the matter to the Supreme Court earlier this year, seeking to de-seal the affected Wazukhana.
The controversy, which first erupted in May 2022 during a mandated survey, pits different religious and legal interpretations against each other. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has criticized the proliferation of similar legal claims concerning religious sites across India, labeling them a travesty of constitutional law.
