Left Menu

Allahabad High Court to Deliberate on Gyanvapi Case Amidst Long-standing Controversy

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear the Gyanvapi case, focusing on the ASI survey of the mosque's Wazukhana. This legal battle stems from a dispute over a structure identified as a 'shivling' by the Hindu side but claimed to be a fountain by the Muslim side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:38 IST
Allahabad High Court to Deliberate on Gyanvapi Case Amidst Long-standing Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear the contentious Gyanvapi case, where the focal issue is the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) examination of the Wazukhana area in the mosque's grounds. This segment of the court proceedings follows the Supreme Court's decision to seal the area due to the dispute surrounding the structure found there.

The Hindu claim, arguing that a 'shivling' was discovered within the premises, stands opposed by the Muslim assertion that it is merely a water fountain. This divergence of belief was highlighted when the Hindu party escalated the matter to the Supreme Court earlier this year, seeking to de-seal the affected Wazukhana.

The controversy, which first erupted in May 2022 during a mandated survey, pits different religious and legal interpretations against each other. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has criticized the proliferation of similar legal claims concerning religious sites across India, labeling them a travesty of constitutional law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025