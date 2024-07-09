Left Menu

Kesoram Industries Gears Up for Major Transformation Amid Cement Business Demerger

Kesoram Industries, a B K Birla group firm, expresses its commitment to its loss-making subsidiary, Cygnet Industries Ltd. The company plans to engage with Japanese partner Futamura as a strategic investor post the cement business demerger. Cygnet aims to scale its innovative packaging product business, anticipating a turnaround with fund infusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:27 IST
Kesoram Industries Gears Up for Major Transformation Amid Cement Business Demerger
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kesoram Industries, part of the B K Birla group, has announced its commitment to the struggling subsidiary, Cygnet Industries Ltd. During Kesoram's 105th AGM, officials revealed plans to engage with Japanese technical partner Futamura as a strategic investor following the demerger of its cement business.

The meeting, held Tuesday, was chaired by newly elected chairman Satish Narain Jajoo. The company aims to accomplish the demerger by December, paving the way for Cygnet's turnaround with its innovative biodegradable packaging products, said Kesoram's whole-time director and CEO, P. Radhakrishnan.

With a major portion of its revenue from cement, now sold to UltraTech Cement, Kesoram eyes Cygnet's growth through a fund infusion of Rs 45-60 crore. Despite current losses, the firm is optimistic about scaling Cygnet's turnover to Rs 1,000 crore, leveraging its unique position as a manufacturer of biodegradable cellulose transparent paper in Southeast Asia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024