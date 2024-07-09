Left Menu

Mumbai's VOGO E-Bikes Withdrawn by Private Operator

VOGO e-bikes provided by Chalo Mobility for last-mile connectivity from BEST bus stops in Mumbai were withdrawn without prior notice. BEST officials claimed they were uninformed, while Chalo Mobility insisted they had provided a formal notification. The withdrawal, which happened in May, did not result in financial loss for BEST.

In a sudden move, the private operator responsible for VOGO e-bikes in Mumbai, which facilitated last-mile connectivity from BEST bus stops, has withdrawn its scooters. The civic-run transport body confirmed this development on Tuesday.

According to officials, the operator pulled the e-bikes, which were notably convenient for short rides, particularly during late-night hours, without informing the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) two months ago. However, Chalo Mobility, the company that acquired VOGO in 2022 and provided the service, claimed it had notified BEST about the withdrawal.

The service had registered 1,000 single-seat e-bikes with BEST and operated around 850 to 875 bikes daily. Despite complaints about underage usage, mismanagement in parking, and maintenance issues, many commuters relied on these eco-friendly bikes. A BEST spokesperson noted the withdrawal in May wasn't communicated officially and didn't cause a financial loss. BEST has no plans to replace the service as of now. Chalo Mobility also offers mobile app ticketing for BEST buses, and they maintained that an official letter of withdrawal was sent, without explaining the reason behind the move.

