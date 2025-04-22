Left Menu

Queen Sonja Hospitalized for Breathing Issues

Queen Sonja of Norway, aged 87, was admitted to the National Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. Previously, she had received a pacemaker due to heart issues. The Queen was airlifted from Sikkilsdalen, where the royal couple spent Easter, for medical examinations.

Norway's Queen Sonja, aged 87, was admitted to the National Hospital on Monday evening for medical examinations due to symptoms of shortness of breath, according to the Norwegian royal court.

Earlier this year, Queen Sonja, wife of King Harald, had a pacemaker fitted following heart-related issues.

The Queen was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen, central Norway, where she and King Harald had celebrated the Easter holiday, the palace announced in a statement.

