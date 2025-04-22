Queen Sonja Hospitalized for Breathing Issues

Norway's Queen Sonja, aged 87, was admitted to the National Hospital on Monday evening for medical examinations due to symptoms of shortness of breath, according to the Norwegian royal court.

Earlier this year, Queen Sonja, wife of King Harald, had a pacemaker fitted following heart-related issues.

The Queen was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen, central Norway, where she and King Harald had celebrated the Easter holiday, the palace announced in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)