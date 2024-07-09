Left Menu

Magicbricks Launches 'PropWorth' Valuation Tool for Accurate Property Estimates

Magicbricks has introduced 'PropWorth,' a property valuation tool utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms to provide accurate property estimates. The tool, trained on 15 years of data and covering over 50,000 projects, aims to empower buyers and sellers in the real estate market with a 98% accuracy rate.

Magicbricks, a prominent real estate platform, has unveiled 'PropWorth,' a new property valuation tool designed for prospective buyers and sellers.

Powered by cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, the tool assists users by providing estimated property prices. Trained on data spanning over 15 years and 30 million listings, PropWorth evaluates properties in 5,500 localities across 30 cities, including apartments, independent houses, and villas.

According to Magicbricks, residential demand has increased by 23.8% over the last three years, with property prices climbing by 42.6% in major cities. With an accuracy rate of 98%, PropWorth aims to provide homeowners with reliable valuations, enhancing their decision-making process in a dynamic market.

