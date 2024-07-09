Left Menu

Shein's Big Investment: A Game Changer for UK and Europe

Fast fashion retailer Shein plans to invest 250 million euros in the UK and Europe over the next five years. The investment aims to boost local production, research and development, and support for regional designers. The company also announced a new circularity fund to promote textile recycling technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST
Shein's Big Investment: A Game Changer for UK and Europe
AI Generated Representative Image

Fast fashion retailer Shein announced plans to invest 250 million euros ($271 million) over five years in the UK and Europe in an effort to counter criticism of its business model. The company, known for its affordable clothing sourced primarily from China, faces scrutiny for eroding local industries.

As Shein prepares for a potential London listing, it already sources some products from Turkey. However, most of its supply comes from approximately 5,400 suppliers in Guangzhou, China. European textile associations and politicians have accused Shein of creating unfair competition for local manufacturers and retailers by exploiting tax breaks for parcels under 150 euros, a policy the EU is considering abolishing.

Shein has set aside 50 million euros for R&D and potential production facilities in Europe or the UK, aiming to support local brands and designers. The retailer, which reportedly generated $45 billion in sales in 2023, is also launching a 200 million euro circularity fund to encourage textile recycling technologies. Shein is inviting businesses, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds to co-invest in this initiative.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024