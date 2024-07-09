Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre for Soaring Agricultural Prices, Sets 10-Day Deadline

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticized the central government over the sharp rise in agricultural commodity prices, accusing it of "completely failing" to maintain price control. During a meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee set a 10-day deadline for officials to reduce prices of essential farm produce.

''It's a fact that prices of such commodities have gone beyond the reach of common people. The Centre has completely failed to control this price hike,'' Banerjee stated. She noted significant price increases in staples like potato, onion, garlic, brinjal, bottle gourd, and cucumber compared to last year.

''Monsoon is here, but vegetable prices are still soaring. People are scared to go to the market. We are very concerned about this situation. I am giving you a deadline of 10 days by which prices should be brought down,'' Banerjee told officials, traders, and other stakeholders.

Present at the meeting were Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, state Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Secretary B P Gopalika, and senior police officers. Banerjee also instructed the state task force, which includes top police officers and bureaucrats, to begin immediate market visits to monitor prices and sales. The task force will provide weekly reports on the situation.

Banerjee highlighted the issue of potato storage, revealing that 30 lakh out of the 45 lakh metric tonne capacity are still in cold storage. She urged releasing more potatoes into the market to ensure a steady supply. Additionally, she emphasized buying onions locally instead of procuring them from Nashik to save on transport costs.

Banerjee directed enforcement agencies, including the Bengal STF, CID, IB, and Enforcement Branch, to keep a strict vigil on hoarding and take action against those involved in extortion.

