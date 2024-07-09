Left Menu

Powell's Testimony Boosts Tech Stocks Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, fueled by gains in Nvidia and other megacap stocks. Powell's comments on economic data and potential rate cuts brightened equity sentiment despite Dow Jones underperformance. Key inflation data and corporate earnings are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:15 IST
Powell's Testimony Boosts Tech Stocks Amid Rate Cut Speculation
Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs, with significant contributions from Nvidia and other megacap stocks.

Powell emphasized that additional positive economic data would bolster the case for interest-rate cuts. Nvidia saw a 2.4% boost, while Applied Materials and Micron Technology also showed gains, lifting the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index to a new high.

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index also reached an all-time high, with key players like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla experiencing rises between 0.3% and 3.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones lagged, dragged down by over 1% declines in Salesforce and Microsoft. Investors are now focused on forthcoming inflation data and the second-quarter corporate earnings season, starting with major banks' reports on Friday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024