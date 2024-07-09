GCPL Reports Mixed Performance Amid Variable Market Conditions

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has reported a mixed performance for the June quarter, with its domestic business showing resilience but international markets facing challenges. The company saw high-single-digit organic volume and mid-single-digit value growth in its domestic operations.

In particular, GCPL's Home Care and Personal Care segments showed broad-based growth. However, the consolidated figures indicate flattish INR sales, double-digit constant currency sales growth, and double-digit EBITDA growth, primarily hindered by a double-digit volume decline in the Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) segment, led by West Africa.

The domestic market's Household Insecticides demand was subdued due to extreme heatwaves, though brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra performed well. In Indonesia, despite robust performance and high volume growth, currency depreciation dampened returns. GCPL attributed some of the challenges to supply disruptions in South Africa and currency issues in Nigeria, and further detailed updates are expected post-approval of the Q1 FY25 financial results by the Board of Directors.

