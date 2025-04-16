Left Menu

Sympathy Sales: Chinese Exporters Turn to Domestic Market Amid U.S. Tariffs

Chinese sellers are using social media to attract domestic buyers for goods originally made for the U.S. market, citing high tariff rates imposed by the Trump administration. Livestreams on platforms like Rednote show sellers offering products at deep discounts in an attempt to clear inventory.

In the wake of escalating U.S. tariffs, Chinese sellers of products ranging from lunch boxes to appliances have taken to the social media platform Rednote, appealing to domestic consumers through 'sympathy purchases.' They are offloading goods originally destined for the U.S. market, citing steep 145% tariff rates as motivation.

Over the past week, sellers have flooded livestreams showcasing inventory they claim is unsellable in the United States due to trade restrictions. For instance, one user known as "Dingding Cloud Foreign Trade Warehouse" offered small appliances at 90% off, attributing the sale to a breach in contract by the U.S.

While some are skeptical, labeling these efforts as mere marketing tactics, Chinese platforms like JD.com and Freshippo are supporting this domestic push by launching funds to aid exporters. Experts note this strategy could bolster China's consumer sentiment amid these trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

