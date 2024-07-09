India and Russia Set Ambitious $100 Billion Trade Target by 2030

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, India and Russia have set a target to achieve a USD 100 billion annual trade volume by 2030. This ambitious goal follows summit talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which also saw the signing of nine agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in various sectors.

Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Russia, his first since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, focused heavily on economic engagement. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted that discussions included boosting 'Make in India' initiatives and expanding market access for Indian goods in Russia.

The summit also underscored the importance of a bilateral payment settlement system using national currencies and further collaboration in energy, particularly in areas such as nuclear energy and oil refining. Officials from both nations have been directed to explore the possibility of a free-trade agreement in services and investments.

