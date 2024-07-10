Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Reaction to Economic Data Signals

Wall Street ended Tuesday with mixed reactions as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that positive economic data could lead to interest rate cuts. Nvidia's gains offset declines in other chip stocks, while Tesla surged and Microsoft fell. Major banks like JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi saw gains ahead of their quarterly earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:33 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Reaction to Economic Data Signals
Jerome Powell

Wall Street ended mixed on Tuesday following statements by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that improved economic data could bolster the case for rate cuts. Nvidia saw significant gains, balancing losses in other chip stocks.

Tesla's stock rose, whereas Microsoft experienced a decline. Powell, speaking before Congress, mentioned that inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target but is improving. He noted that positive economic data would support the case for future interest-rate cuts but did not indicate any imminent changes.

Despite Powell's cautious stance, market pricing still suggests a 50 basis points reduction this year. Major banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi gained ahead of their quarterly earnings reports, anticipated to mark the beginning of the earnings season. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index both saw slight gains, while the Dow Jones fell. AI firm Tempus also rose after receiving positive ratings from major financial institutions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024