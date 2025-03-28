Musk says a great wrong is being done to Tesla staff, customers -Fox News

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a great wrong was being done to Tesla employees and customers when asked on Fox News' "Special Report with Brett Baier" about incidents at dealerships that include arson attacks.

Tesla has become a target of activists opposed to the political agenda of President Donald Trump and the role of his adviser, Musk, who is leading a drive to slash the federal payroll through the Department of Government Efficiency.

