Left Menu

Global Backlash: Tesla's Tumultuous Relationship with its CEO

Vandalism against Tesla targets have surged amid CEO Elon Musk's controversial right-wing affiliations, including alliances with far-right European parties and U.S. President Donald Trump. Incidents span multiple countries, with arrests and extensive property damage reported globally, highlighting the growing resistance against Musk's political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:36 IST
Global Backlash: Tesla's Tumultuous Relationship with its CEO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The rising tide of backlash against Tesla has seen a spike in vandalism targeting the company's properties, with incidents reported across continents. CEO Elon Musk's controversial right-wing activism, notably his connections with U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right parties in Europe, appears to be at the heart of this unrest.

Protests have erupted outside Tesla dealerships in cities like Washington and Berlin, drawing attention to Musk's contentious political posture. Notably, in the United States, three individuals face charges amid a series of attacks on Tesla infrastructure, ranging from arson to the use of destructive devices.

Vandalism isn't limited to the U.S.; European nations like Sweden, Germany, and Italy have seen their own share of incidents, with acts of defacement and arson linked to activist groups and potentially anarchist elements. Meanwhile, in Australia and New Zealand, graffiti and damage have been reported, marking the geographical breadth of the discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025