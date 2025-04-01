Global Backlash: Tesla's Tumultuous Relationship with its CEO

The rising tide of backlash against Tesla has seen a spike in vandalism targeting the company's properties, with incidents reported across continents. CEO Elon Musk's controversial right-wing activism, notably his connections with U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right parties in Europe, appears to be at the heart of this unrest.

Protests have erupted outside Tesla dealerships in cities like Washington and Berlin, drawing attention to Musk's contentious political posture. Notably, in the United States, three individuals face charges amid a series of attacks on Tesla infrastructure, ranging from arson to the use of destructive devices.

Vandalism isn't limited to the U.S.; European nations like Sweden, Germany, and Italy have seen their own share of incidents, with acts of defacement and arson linked to activist groups and potentially anarchist elements. Meanwhile, in Australia and New Zealand, graffiti and damage have been reported, marking the geographical breadth of the discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)