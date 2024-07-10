Central Bankers Eye Lower Rates Amid Cooling Inflation

Central bankers worldwide are expressing greater optimism that we may be entering an era of lower interest rates. This newfound confidence comes as inflation, which had been stubbornly high, shows signs of abating.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) concluded its policy meeting by suggesting that headline inflation is expected to fall within the 1% to 3% target range in the latter half of this year. Traders immediately increased their bets for rate cuts in New Zealand, resulting in a 0.7% slide for the kiwi.

The RBNZ's decision followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to Congress, where he indicated that the U.S. economy is no longer overheating and the job market has cooled from pandemic peaks. Market traders now see a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, a significant shift from a near-even probability just a month ago, as per the CME FedWatch tool. On Thursday, all eyes will be on the U.S. inflation report, which could impact the outlook for rate cuts.

