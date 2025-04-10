India's Job Market Thrives Amid Global Uncertainties

Amid global economic challenges, India's job market showcases remarkable resilience, driven by deep technical expertise and cost efficiency.

Despite regional slowdowns, there remains a strong demand for skilled professionals, especially in technology and digital transformation. Initiatives like Skill India and the expansion of Global Capability Centres foster a robust talent environment in India.

As companies prioritize AI and automation, India gains prominence as a strategic hub for innovation. The nation produces a vast number of STEM graduates annually, ensuring a steady inflow of skilled professionals poised to excel in emerging sectors, as revealed in a recent interview with Nilay Khandelwal from Michael Page India.

