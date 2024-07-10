Nikkei 225 Hits Another Record High Amid AI Enthusiasm
Japan's Nikkei 225 share index closed at a record high on Wednesday, gaining 0.6% to 41,831.99. This follows a previous record close on Tuesday. The index has risen nearly 30% over the past year, fueled by strong interest in technology shares and a weak Japanese yen.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Nikkei 225 share index closed Wednesday at another record high, gaining 0.6% to end trading at 41,831.99. This rise followed a record close on Tuesday, buoyed by global market gains originating from Wall Street.
On Wednesday, the index hit an intraday high of 41,889.16, fluctuating throughout the trading session before ending on a positive note. Over the past year, the benchmark has surged nearly 30%, including a 5% increase in the past three months.
Investors have been particularly enthusiastic about technology-related shares, spurred by the growing potential of artificial intelligence. Additionally, export-focused companies experienced significant gains, driven by substantial profit increases linked to the weak Japanese yen.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Wall Street Journal Stories: Deals, Legal Battles, and Industry Shifts
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature
Vraj Iron and Steel Raises Over Rs 51 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Investors Nervous as France Faces Political Extremes
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and French Elections