Nikkei 225 Hits Another Record High Amid AI Enthusiasm

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index closed at a record high on Wednesday, gaining 0.6% to 41,831.99. This follows a previous record close on Tuesday. The index has risen nearly 30% over the past year, fueled by strong interest in technology shares and a weak Japanese yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index closed Wednesday at another record high, gaining 0.6% to end trading at 41,831.99. This rise followed a record close on Tuesday, buoyed by global market gains originating from Wall Street.

On Wednesday, the index hit an intraday high of 41,889.16, fluctuating throughout the trading session before ending on a positive note. Over the past year, the benchmark has surged nearly 30%, including a 5% increase in the past three months.

Investors have been particularly enthusiastic about technology-related shares, spurred by the growing potential of artificial intelligence. Additionally, export-focused companies experienced significant gains, driven by substantial profit increases linked to the weak Japanese yen.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

