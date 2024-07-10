Left Menu

Three Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh

Three people died when a speeding truck collided with a stationary bus carrying laborers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The accident occurred near Janjali while the bus's support staff was replacing a punctured tire. The deceased were Anuj, Deshbandhu, and Ramraj. A police investigation is ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district claimed three lives on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The crash occurred near Janjali when a speeding truck struck a stationary bus that was en route to Uttar Pradesh from Surat, Gujarat. Support staff were in the process of replacing a punctured tire at the time.

One person died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The victims, identified as Anuj (23), Deshbandhu (35), and Ramraj (35), were among the laborers being transported. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

