Three Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district claimed three lives on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The crash occurred near Janjali when a speeding truck struck a stationary bus that was en route to Uttar Pradesh from Surat, Gujarat. Support staff were in the process of replacing a punctured tire at the time.

One person died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The victims, identified as Anuj (23), Deshbandhu (35), and Ramraj (35), were among the laborers being transported. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

