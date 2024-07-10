AI and Sustainability in Advanced Manufacturing to take Centre Stage at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2024

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), will be held at Singapore EXPO from 14 -16 October 2024. Focusing on shaping the future with sustainable manufacturing, ITAP 2024 will spotlight the latest AI integration capabilities that enable diverse manufacturing sectors at various stages of technology adoption to foster business growth while contributing towards global climate goals.

National AI developments to spur AI integration in manufacturing

The Asia Pacific region is leading the smart manufacturing sector, which is expected to grow at 15.7% CAGR through 2030. This is underscored by the accelerating rollout pace of AI policies that will lead to its greater adoption by manufacturers. Various industries are currently seeing more AI integration. For instance, Rolls-Royce, at their Seletar campus, uses AI for predictive analytics and maintenance of aircraft engines, enhancing reliability and performance while minimizing downtime. At ST Engineering, AI is used in predictive maintenance, enhancing production efficiency, and improving product quality across its various sectors, including aerospace and electronics.

At a national level, Singapore revised its national AI strategy (NAIS) with one of the aims to triple the nation’s AI workforce to 15,000 by 2029 and plans to invest more than $1 billion (US$743.7 million) over the next five years in AI computing, talent and industry development￼ Malaysia is propelling ahead with its Malaysia AI Roadmap 2021-2025, having recently launched the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Consortium (MAIC) and the AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia 2024–2030 as part of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024 (MY AI NEXUS) program.

Indonesia projects that AI will make a significant contribution of US$366 billion to its economy in the next decade. Indonesia aims to accelerate the growth of Southeast Asia’s largest AI ecosystem with the 2045 Artificial Intelligence National Strategy (Stratnas AI). In Vietnam, the government has approved a national strategy on AI that will enable Vietnam to become a hub for AI innovation and solutions in the Southeast Asian region and globally by 2030.

Evolving ITAP 2024 to empower companies for smart manufacturing

Past editions of ITAP have clearly demonstrated and established the importance of Industry 4.0, technology innovation, and the need for digital transformation. While these elements remain as cornerstone for ITAP, the 2024 edition zeroes in on how

manufacturing companies can leverage AI technology to advance industry and environmental sustainability, deep-diving into three key trends for better business outcomes1:

Digitalise with Secure Intelligent Operations: Integrating systems, data, and people for seamless processes, improved productivity, and lower costs.

Align Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: Optimising resources and technologies to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Build Antifragile Supply Chains: Leveraging technology for resilient, adaptable, and transparent supply chains.

“We aim to empower manufacturing companies with relevant technologies and knowledge on AI integration so that they can balance environmental stewardship, economic viability, and social responsibility, which in turn strengthen their resilience and competitive advantage in the increasingly environmentally-conscious and demanding global market,” said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar. “ITAP remains the leading platform for industry players to convene, explore opportunities, engage in impactful discourse, and collaborate across new domains and emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing to unlock new growth frontiers.”

Structured approaches guiding AI integration in manufacturing

Curated specially for ITAP 2024, the AI Discovery Journey will offer a comprehensive overview of AI's transformative impact on manufacturing across the Asia Pacific. Through showcasing innovative solutions, and practical applications, and fostering lively discussions, ITAP 2024 will accentuate AI's potential to drive secure, resilient, and sustainable industrial practices.

ITAP 2024 will launch a groundbreaking whitepaper, “Regenerative Manufacturing – Unlocking ASEAN’s Growth through Design and AI”, developed in partnership with global management consultancy firm Kearney. The whitepaper aims to outline practical approaches and solutions to guide companies to remain profitable, resilient and sustainable while contributing to the reshaping of manufacturing and its larger operating ecosystems.

For the first time, the AtoZero Battery and Energy Storage Technology Expo will be co-located with ITAP 2024. Part of the AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) series of sustainability-focused events that bring together the global community to spark policy changes and strategic partnerships, the expo is dedicated to advancing Asia’s energy storage and battery technology innovations, and value chain business opportunities.

ITAP 2024 promises to be content-rich: attendees can also gain first-hand insights at the Industrial Transformation Forum 2 , the I4.0 Tech Capsules 3, and Industrial Innovation Stage4 . This year’s edition will also feature four immersive Experience Zones to allow attendees to explore the latest developments in Sustainable Manufacturing, AI & Data Analytics, Industrial Robotics & Automation, and Additive Manufacturing. In addition, a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions have been lined up, along with networking areas and product showcases. As other thematic zones, forum,s and content details are progressively firmed up with multiple partners, announcements will be made by Constellar nearer to the event.

Building on the success of ITAP 2023, which had a strong attendance of 308 exhibitors, over 16,000 visitors from more than 70 countries and regions, and over 35% of attendees being C-level executives and key decision-makers, ITAP 2024 aims to deepen its event impact with over 400 exhibitors, with key industry players Amazon Web Services, Azbil, Delta, Jungheinrich, and Redhat leading the way. To engender closer proximity between R&D and industry, institutions of higher learning including Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Polytechnic, and Temasek Polytechnic will also present cutting-edge developments.

ITAP 2024 is supported by industry and government partners including Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), JTC Corporation (JTC), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and global industry leaders and key players in the region’s business ecosystem.

