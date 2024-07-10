Left Menu

Mali Faces Fuel Shortages, Urges Airlines to Refuel Elsewhere

Mali is currently experiencing fuel shortages, preventing commercial aircraft from refueling in its capital, Bamako. The transport ministry has advised airlines to refuel in neighboring countries until next week. This directive impacts various airlines including Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines, and will last from July 9 to July 15.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali is grappling with fuel shortages that have halted the refueling of commercial aircraft in the capital, Bamako. The transport ministry has advised airlines to look for refueling options in neighboring countries until the issue is resolved next week, according to a statement given to Reuters on Tuesday night.

'There are a lot of flight operations these days and that has affected the fuel stock,' said Ould Mamouni, a spokesman for the ministry.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the director general of Mali's National Civil Aviation Agency requested the regional air traffic control agency ASECNA to inform airlines of the fuel unavailability at President Modibo Keita-Senou International Airport from July 9 to July 15. Airlines like Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines are affected by this measure.

