Tragedy Strikes Rohini Slum: Community Grieves as Fire Rages On

Tragedy unfolded in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area when a fire swept through the slums, leaving two dead. Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, visited the affected site on Monday. He met with victims, offering condolences and assuring them of government support. Indraj promised all possible assistance, including arrangements for the injured's treatment.

The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with local officials, have coordinated relief efforts. Mobile toilets, medical aid, and food supplies are being provided to the displaced. Families affected by the tragedy are being relocated to temporary shelters in nearby schools, ensuring their needs are met.

Authorities are investigating the fire's cause as search and rescue operations continue. Deputy Chief Fire Officer MK Chattopadhyay reported that the fire, classified as a Medium category, required nearly 26 fire brigade vehicles. Narrow lanes hindered access, complicating efforts to control the blaze. As the community grieves, investigations will shed light on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)