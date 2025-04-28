Left Menu

Former Mumbai Mayor Joins Eknath Shinde's Ranks Amid Political Shift

Datta Dalvi, a former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after being arrested in 2023 for using abusive language against Shinde. This development, along with other defections, occurs as the Shiv Sena gears up for crucial municipal polls in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:26 IST
Former Mumbai Mayor Joins Eknath Shinde's Ranks Amid Political Shift
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political shift, former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi has aligned himself with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, over a year after being arrested for using abusive language against Shinde. Dalvi, a figure with deep roots in Vikhroli, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) holds significant influence, marks a notable defection amid upcoming municipal polls.

Dalvi, along with various Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Mumbai, has embraced the Shinde faction, signaling a potential reshaping of local political dynamics as the city approaches the critical Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Shinde notes that up to 50 former corporators have now returned to what he calls the 'original Shiv Sena.'

Beyond Mumbai, defections have extended to Jalgaon, with members from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) joining Shinde's efforts. Shinde, who spearheads the Shiv Sena, sees these moves as part of a broader strategy to solidify control over local governing bodies statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025