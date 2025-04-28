Former Mumbai Mayor Joins Eknath Shinde's Ranks Amid Political Shift

In a surprising political shift, former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi has aligned himself with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, over a year after being arrested for using abusive language against Shinde. Dalvi, a figure with deep roots in Vikhroli, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) holds significant influence, marks a notable defection amid upcoming municipal polls.

Dalvi, along with various Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Mumbai, has embraced the Shinde faction, signaling a potential reshaping of local political dynamics as the city approaches the critical Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Shinde notes that up to 50 former corporators have now returned to what he calls the 'original Shiv Sena.'

Beyond Mumbai, defections have extended to Jalgaon, with members from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) joining Shinde's efforts. Shinde, who spearheads the Shiv Sena, sees these moves as part of a broader strategy to solidify control over local governing bodies statewide.

