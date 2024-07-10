Rajasthan Budget 2024-25: Reactions and Analysis

The Rajasthan budget, presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, has generated a spectrum of reactions. The ruling BJP hailed it as a 'welfare' budget, saying it addresses diverse sectors adequately, while opposition leaders slammed it as 'disappointing' and falling short of public expectations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma touted the budget as a vision document for the state's future, aiming to resolve major issues like electricity and water shortages. He announced provisions for creating four lakh jobs over the next five years, focusing on the aspirations of youths, farmers, women, and industry.

However, Congress leaders criticized the budget for lacking clarity on key schemes and failing to address essential sectors such as health, education, and social security. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other opposition figures charged that the budget was full of 'hollow announcements' and neglected the needs of common people and farmers.

