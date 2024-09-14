Left Menu

Ramky Estates Celebrates 29 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Ramky Estates & Farms Limited celebrates 29 years as a leader in South India's real estate sector. Known for delivering over 10 million sq. ft. of premium space, the company plans further expansion. Managing Director, Nanda Kishore, underscores their commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainable growth, with 35 completed projects and more underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:33 IST
Ramky Estates Celebrates 29 Years of Real Estate Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, 14th September 2024: Ramky Estates & Farms Limited, a distinguished leader in the Indian real estate sector, proudly marks 29 years of unparalleled excellence. As Hyderabad's foremost real estate titan with a commanding presence across South India, Ramky Estates stands as a beacon of quality, reliability, and visionary development. With a robust portfolio spanning across Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal, Ramky Estates has masterfully delivered over 10 million sq. ft. of premium residential and commercial spaces. Currently, 15 million sq. ft. of residential projects are under strategic development, with an additional 10 million sq. ft. poised for imminent launch, solidifying Ramky Estates' legacy as the architect of South India's skyline.

Since its inception in 1995, Ramky Estates & Farms Limited has pioneered the Indian real estate landscape with unparalleled service and iconic developments like Ramky Towers. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a vision to build an enduring legacy, Ramky Estates has expanded its asset base into a billion-dollar portfolio in south India. Over the past 29 years, Ramky Estates has consistently demonstrated its mastery across the entire real estate spectrum, namely, residential, commercial, and integrated townships. Distinguished by their visionary approach, Ramky's projects are meticulously designed to break away from conventional norms, introducing contemporary aesthetics and execution that set new benchmarks in the industry.

Mr. Nanda Kishore, Managing Director of Ramky Estates, expressed his thoughts, saying, 'It is truly heartwarming to enter the third decade as leaders in the real estate industry. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the 9000+ happy families we have served. Ramky Estates has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in the residential properties market, building a legacy of success as the only real estate developer with a significant footprint across South India. We are proud to be recognized as the finest in what we do, making a meaningful difference in people's lives by helping them build a better tomorrow.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024