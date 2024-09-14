Ramky Estates Celebrates 29 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Hyderabad, 14th September 2024: Ramky Estates & Farms Limited, a distinguished leader in the Indian real estate sector, proudly marks 29 years of unparalleled excellence. As Hyderabad's foremost real estate titan with a commanding presence across South India, Ramky Estates stands as a beacon of quality, reliability, and visionary development. With a robust portfolio spanning across Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal, Ramky Estates has masterfully delivered over 10 million sq. ft. of premium residential and commercial spaces. Currently, 15 million sq. ft. of residential projects are under strategic development, with an additional 10 million sq. ft. poised for imminent launch, solidifying Ramky Estates' legacy as the architect of South India's skyline.

Since its inception in 1995, Ramky Estates & Farms Limited has pioneered the Indian real estate landscape with unparalleled service and iconic developments like Ramky Towers. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a vision to build an enduring legacy, Ramky Estates has expanded its asset base into a billion-dollar portfolio in south India. Over the past 29 years, Ramky Estates has consistently demonstrated its mastery across the entire real estate spectrum, namely, residential, commercial, and integrated townships. Distinguished by their visionary approach, Ramky's projects are meticulously designed to break away from conventional norms, introducing contemporary aesthetics and execution that set new benchmarks in the industry.

Mr. Nanda Kishore, Managing Director of Ramky Estates, expressed his thoughts, saying, 'It is truly heartwarming to enter the third decade as leaders in the real estate industry. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the 9000+ happy families we have served. Ramky Estates has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in the residential properties market, building a legacy of success as the only real estate developer with a significant footprint across South India. We are proud to be recognized as the finest in what we do, making a meaningful difference in people's lives by helping them build a better tomorrow.'

