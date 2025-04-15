Left Menu

Life Sentence for Makwana: Motive Proves Key in Double Murder Conviction

A sessions court in Vasai sentenced Kiran Makwana to life imprisonment for the murder of Sonali Chavan and her son, Kunal. The case, relying on circumstantial evidence, highlighted the importance of motive. Makwana's rage stemmed from Chavan's role in his estranged wife's custody battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:49 IST
Life Sentence for Makwana: Motive Proves Key in Double Murder Conviction
convict
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a sessions court in Vasai has sentenced Kiran Makwana to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Sonali Chavan and her son. The court emphasized the role of motive, given the circumstantial nature of the evidence presented.

The incident, which occurred on the night of October 27, 2015, saw Makwana, a diamond company worker, commit the heinous crime following a long-standing grudge. Chavan had allegedly assisted in his estranged wife's successful child custody battle, which triggered frequent disputes between the two.

Judge S V Kongal stated that Makwana's admission of guilt, backed by medical records and the testimonies of 16 witnesses, led to his conviction. The case underscores the critical importance of motive in trials reliant on circumstantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025