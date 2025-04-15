Life Sentence for Makwana: Motive Proves Key in Double Murder Conviction

In a significant ruling, a sessions court in Vasai has sentenced Kiran Makwana to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Sonali Chavan and her son. The court emphasized the role of motive, given the circumstantial nature of the evidence presented.

The incident, which occurred on the night of October 27, 2015, saw Makwana, a diamond company worker, commit the heinous crime following a long-standing grudge. Chavan had allegedly assisted in his estranged wife's successful child custody battle, which triggered frequent disputes between the two.

Judge S V Kongal stated that Makwana's admission of guilt, backed by medical records and the testimonies of 16 witnesses, led to his conviction. The case underscores the critical importance of motive in trials reliant on circumstantial evidence.

